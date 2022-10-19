NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.82

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 4971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $864.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

