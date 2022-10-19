Nepsis Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 680,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 161,964 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.30. 49,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

