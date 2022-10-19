Nepsis Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 680,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 161,964 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Duke Energy stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.30. 49,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.