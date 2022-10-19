Nepsis Inc. Has $11.15 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. F5 comprises 3.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.12% of F5 worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,783. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.99.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

