Nepsis Inc. Has $17.77 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 6.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cigna by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CI traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $300.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.06 and its 200 day moving average is $271.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

