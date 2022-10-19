Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.84. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.