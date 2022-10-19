Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.56.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.21 and its 200-day moving average is $221.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $721,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 321.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 47,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

