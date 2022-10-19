Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.84.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.0% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

