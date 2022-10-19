NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NETSTREIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $895.05 million, a PE ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

