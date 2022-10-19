New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.
New Fortress Energy Stock Performance
NFE stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
