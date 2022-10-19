New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NFE stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

