NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Reduced by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,206,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 902,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 281,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

