NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Trading 9.9% Higher

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 191,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 944,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NextPlay Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

NextPlay Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies

About NextPlay Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 418,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

