NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Trading 9.9% Higher

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 191,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 944,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NextPlay Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
NextPlay Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies
About NextPlay Technologies
NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextPlay Technologies (NXTP)
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.