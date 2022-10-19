Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NLSN opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 184.2% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 98,190,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,974,000 after purchasing an additional 63,634,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Nielsen by 178.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814,521 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Nielsen by 135.2% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,997,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,331 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $81,720,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $72,186,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

