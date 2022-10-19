NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $110.00 by Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $110.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NKE. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

