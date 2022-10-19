NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NMIH stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. NMI has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.36.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 126,841 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in NMI by 8,481.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NMI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in NMI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 175,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

