Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Noah Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $842.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 4.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 25.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

