Nordea Equity Research Lowers Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) to Hold

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 775.00 to 600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S stock opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. Royal Unibrew A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.60.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.