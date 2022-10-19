Nordson Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.75. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $218.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day moving average is $218.30.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.