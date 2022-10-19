Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Position Raised by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Nordstrom makes up 7.0% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,891,000 after acquiring an additional 72,373 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 107,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

