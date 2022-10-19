Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $59.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.64. 10,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,772,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 554,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

