Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Northern Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NTRS stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $81.89 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.