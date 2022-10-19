Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $81.89 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

