Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 400.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $513.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.07.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

