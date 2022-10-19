Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 12-Month High at $516.59

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $516.59 and last traded at $516.34, with a volume of 6662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $506.80.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.31.

The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.07.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

