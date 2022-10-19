Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Down 5.6%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.58. Approximately 33,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 46,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of C$366.93 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.11.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

