NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 721,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NOW by 839.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW Price Performance

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,050. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.60.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. NOW had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

