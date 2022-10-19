NuCypher Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.17 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $102.07 million and $12.17 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

