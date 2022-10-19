Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 29,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 4,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Win Advisors Inc. owned 1.33% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

