Oak Thistle LLC Sells 40,025 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,025 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 277,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 25.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Qurate Retail by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 201,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 296,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 203,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $855.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.67. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

