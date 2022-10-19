Oak Thistle LLC Takes $154,000 Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

