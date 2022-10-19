Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $1,961,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 89,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.08.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

