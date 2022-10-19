Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.19% from the stock’s previous close.

OII has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

