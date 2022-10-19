Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.58) on Wednesday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.50. The firm has a market cap of £279.22 million and a P/E ratio of 697.14.
About Octopus Apollo VCT
Read More
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.