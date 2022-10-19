Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.30

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.58) on Wednesday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.63). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.50. The firm has a market cap of £279.22 million and a P/E ratio of 697.14.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

