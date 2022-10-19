Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Shares Up 2.7%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.28. 87,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 141,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ocuphire Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

Further Reading

