Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Shares Up 2.7%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.28. 87,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 141,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.28.
Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.
