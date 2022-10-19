Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Okta Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.26. Okta has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $272.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Okta by 134.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 5,021.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,153 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Okta by 79.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after acquiring an additional 354,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

