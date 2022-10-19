Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Downgraded by Barclays

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 696,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

