Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

About Onconova Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

