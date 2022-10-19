Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of ONTX opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.52.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
