ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $218,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

