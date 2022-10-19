OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Up 6%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.15 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.21). 193,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 196,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.20).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.57. The stock has a market cap of £15.63 million and a P/E ratio of 295.83.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

