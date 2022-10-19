Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.97. 340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Optiva from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Optiva Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

