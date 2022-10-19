Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. 5,500,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

