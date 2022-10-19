Orbler (ORBR) Trading 64.8% Higher Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Orbler has traded up 64.8% against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $5.49 or 0.00028613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $2.61 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.26 or 0.27662922 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

