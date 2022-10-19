Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. 4,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.49.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
