O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $471,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $745.99. 3,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $715.46 and a 200 day moving average of $677.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.29.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

