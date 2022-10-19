Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.51

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 22857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.25 million. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.