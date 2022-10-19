Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 3,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 118,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Osino Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Osino Resources from C$2.20 to C$2.30 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90.

Osino Resources ( CVE:OSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

