Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23. 6,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,038,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OSTK. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,948,000 after buying an additional 71,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 286,609 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 1,047,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 89,996 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.