Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 178,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

