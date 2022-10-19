Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 0.5 %

OMI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a hold neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,207 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

