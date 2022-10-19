Oxen Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.51 million and $247,802.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,133.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00267091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00117037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00753926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00555098 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00245358 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,359,310 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

