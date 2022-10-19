PancakeSwap Price Reaches $4.40 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00022880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $626.15 million and approximately $23.93 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 335,680,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,392,747 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

