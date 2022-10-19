Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from SEK 176 to SEK 158 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

